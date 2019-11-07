Opinion / Columnists ISAAH MHLANGA: Government policies should benefit all and not a select few Public suffers higher prices when the wheat tariff is raised to benefit local producers BL PREMIUM

The economic policies made by the government and the accompanying legislation to enforce them must benefit the majority of the SA public.

If it so happens that policy benefits a minority population (intended or unintended), that policy must not make the remaining majority worse off, as it is far easier to address a negative externality on a minority population than on a majority.