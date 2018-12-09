Lipstick effect puts a brave face on beauty salons

At a Sorbet salon in Johannesburg's Hyde Park Corner mall, Iona Maclean sat for her manicure on Wednesday, chatting and laughing with the staff while a glass of sparkling wine bubbled next to her.

She has been frequenting the Hyde Park Corner branch for four years, and her reason for coming back is the "experience".

Maclean is one of thousands of South Africans, including men, behind a surge in the rollout of beauty salons.

Maclean said she liked the cheerfulness of the shop, the quality of the work and that it always made a plan to fit her into its schedule for her bi-monthly manicure and pedicure.

"I like that the staff remember who you are," said Maclean, who has missed only one appointment since she started coming to the salon.

Part of that special feeling comes from the salon's owner, Felicia Ntisa.

It was hard to miss the energetic Ntisa, who commanded the room's attention when she walked in, with staff and customers taking the opportunity to have a chat and a laugh with her.

Ntisa, who also owns a sports marketing company, opened the Sorbet franchise in 2011 and has a second franchise in Bryanston that she opened the same year.

Ntisa said 91.6% of her business at Hyde Park comes from regular customers while regulars account for 89% of her Bryanston customers.

Five months ago she opened a Sorbet Man, also in Hyde Park, which offers haircuts, beard care, waxing, manicures and pedicures as well as massages.

However, she has not been exempt from the tough economy, which has affected her business.