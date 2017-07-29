Lessons in how to save tax on education

You can greatly reduce your tax liability by asking your employer to pay for your child's school or university education or for your own education.

The South African Revenue Service allows income used to pay for education to be exempt from tax provided that certain requirements are met.

You will receive payment from your employer in the normal manner, except the income will fall under the code 3815 on your IRP5 - the document that details your annual salary information and is submitted to SARS each year when you file your tax return.

For the income you spend on your own studies to be exempt from taxation, the following requirements must be met: the bursary or scholarship must be bona fide; it must be for study at a recognised educational institution; and it must be a condition that you agree to pay back the employer if you fail to complete your studies for reasons other than death, ill-health or injury.

If the money is paid for the studies of a relative, the full amount received will be exempt if the bursary or scholarship is bona fide and is for study at a recognised institution.

In addition, the following requirements must be met: you must not earn more than R600,000 per tax year from that employer; the bursary or scholarship amount cannot be above R20,000 per tax year in respect of a school child; and the bursary or scholarship cannot be above R60,000 per tax year in respect of tertiary education.

If you earn above R600,000 you are disqualified from receiving a tax-exempt bursary/scholarship for a relative. A relative is defined as a spouse, child, parent, sibling, grandchild, niece/nephew, uncle/aunt or grandparent.

Do the maths

By way of illustration: if you have a child at school but receive no bursary or scholarship, then on an annual salary of R200,000, your tax liability will be R36,809. But if R20,000 of that income is designated as a bursary or scholarship, your tax liability reduces to R32,400.

You have reduced your tax liability by R4,409 for the tax year merely by requesting your employer to pay a portion of your income under the code 3815 on your IRP5.

Another illustration: if you have a child at university and you receive R60,000 of your R200,000 annual income in the form of a bursary, exempt under code 3815 on your IRP5, your tax liability will be R25,200.

In this example the reduction in your tax liability will be R11,609 for the year, which is quite substantial, and can be achieved simply by reflecting part of your income under a different code.

SARS will likely request documentary proof that your relative is studying at a recognised educational institution, so have this at hand.

• Baines is a legal adviser and tax consultant at PW Harvey & Co