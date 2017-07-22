Private stakes in SOEs 'kill corruption'

Financially constrained state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and South African Airways may soon not have a choice on whether to pursue semi-privatisation in order to get their books in order, say some analysts.

Over the past few years, partly privatised Telkom has emerged as one of the best-run companies of which the state is the controlling shareholder. Management has turned around the telecoms company while modernising operations.

One analyst, who declined to be named in line with company policy, said semi-privatisation would be beneficial for SOEs even though it was not a direction that the government was prioritising.

The reaction of the market to even a whiff of impropriety was keeping Telkom in check, he said. Private-sector regulatory oversight increased governance and limited corruption.

Competitive environment

Dominic Cull, telecoms analyst at Ellipsis, said Telkom's partial privatisation served the company well and it was clear the current management had improved market performance.

"Partial privatisation may well be the reason for this. It has a lot to do with being a listed company, so there are transparency requirements that are critical but most of all it's because Telkom operates in a competitive environment and Eskom does not," Cull said.

He noted that Telkom's listing greatly shrank the space for corruption and revolving chairs that is so evident at Eskom.

"Telkom surrendered their position as the dominant company, and they won't get that back but would they have survived if they never partially privatised? They will have survived the same way SAA survives, depending on government guarantees ... which is not really survival. Would they be in a position that they are in now? Certainly not," Cull said.

Since its listing in 2003, Telkom has shed a large number of jobs. It had 35,000 employees at the time and the number has dropped to about 10,000.

High employee costs

Sasol is another company that has moved from the state to the private sector.

In 1999 the group had 24,300 employees. Five years later the number had grown to 34,000. Currently it is at just above 30,000, with only 25,000 of those workers employed in South Africa.

Employee expenses at Eskom remains one of the highest costs for the group at R33bn and increased by 13% during Eskom's past financial year. The group currently has 47,658 employees.

Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh said the company recognised that steep employee costs were a problem for the utility.

"If you look at when government gave us the R23-billion equity injection, this was identified as an area of concern," said Singh.

Eskom was working at reducing headcount in one way or another, he said.

Analysts said the company would be attractive to private investors, and that the private sector would be successful in getting corporate governance back on track at Eskom.

Eskom was the only provider of electricity in the country and so it was in a strong position, always making it an attractive proposition, they said.

— Additional reporting by Lutho Mtongana.