Rise in India's gold sales tax 'may lead to smuggling'

A hike in taxes on gold sales in India could reduce short-term demand from the world's No2 consumer of the metal, the World Gold Council has said in a report.

Faltering appetite in a country where gold is used in everything from investment to wedding gifts could drag further on global prices, already trading near their lowest level in seven weeks.

"In the short term at least, we believe [the tax] may pose challenges for the industry. Small-scale artisans and retailers with varying degrees of tax compliance may struggle to adapt," the council said in a report published on Thursday.

As part of a new nationwide sales tax regime that came into force on July 1, the goods and services tax on gold has jumped to 3% from 1.2% previously.

There have been fears that the tax increase could stoke under-the-counter buying and drive up the appetite for smuggling precious metals into India, where millions of people store part of their wealth in bullion and jewellery.

The World Gold Council also said a government move to ban cash transactions of more than 200000 rupees (about R41500) from April 1 could hurt gold demand in rural areas, where farmers often purchase the metal using cash due to limited access to cheques and electronic payment systems.

Two-thirds of India's gold demand comes from rural areas, where jewellery is a traditional store of wealth.

The council said: "[The transaction rule's] potential impact isn't entirely clear: it could curb gold purchases, it could encourage gold shoppers to buy smaller amounts of gold spread over more transactions, or it could push a large part of demand underground and encourage a black market in gold."

The council kept its demand estimate for India at 650 to 750 tons for 2017, well below average annual demand of 846 tons in the past five years. In the long term, the tax increase would have a positive effect on the gold industry by making the sector more transparent and improving the supply chain, the council added.

