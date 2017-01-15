Business

As iPhone turns 10, worries grow over Apple's future

Ten years ago this week, Steve Jobs took to a stage in San Francisco to unveil the iPhone. In the intervening decade, Apple's iconic device has revolutionised the way people communicate.

15 January 2017 - 10:21 AM DUNCAN McLEOD

BL Premium

This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.

For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.

Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.