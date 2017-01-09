Companies / Retail & Consumer

After a decade iPhone keeps making waves

Putting the internet in people’s pockets, and on tablet computers, has profoundly changed the way people watch films, get news, socialise and work

09 January 2017 - 08:00 AM Agency Staff
Apple's iPhone 5C. Picture: REUTERS
Las Vegas — The smartphone continues to change the world a decade after the debut of the iPhone, even as Apple is under pressure to come up with a new wonder.

The iPhone — introduced by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on January 9 2007 — set the stage for mobile computing and an entire industry revolving around it. The handsets built on iPod digital music players and featured touchscreens at a time when the smartphone market was ruled by BlackBerry devices with keypads.

Jobs billed his smartphone approach as blending liberal arts, design and technology.

What was not obvious at the time was how iPhone’s focus on apps would send people rocketing along a path to tweeting, Snapping, Pokemon Go, live streaming video, and more.

"Apple gets credit for the apps that brought the mobile computing platform to your pocket," Gartner analyst Brian Blau told AFP at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that ended on Sunday in Las Vegas. "Today, it is hard to make a consumer electronics product without [internet] connectivity."

Smartphones are even playing a role in virtual reality trends, with people using handsets as screens inserted into headsets for exploring fantasy realms.

Apple does not attend CES. But its trend-setting power is felt here from cars boasting "infotainment" systems that synch with iPhones, to smart-home networks controlled by mobile apps and rival smartphones mirroring iPhone features.

"The iPhone changed the world because mobile computing is now part of everyone’s daily life," Blau said.

The iPhone, in a way, was a seed around which the consumer electronics industry has crystalised, said Maxwell Ramsey of mobile phone news website phoneArena.com.

"It’s pretty remarkable what it did," he said of the iPhone.

"We are still riding that wave from 2007."

Insiders at the show cited the iPhone as the main impetus for the revolutionary shift to mobile computing lifestyles.

"It turned the industry on its head," Maxwell said. "It figuratively destroyed a lot of firms, and changed the landscape."

But iPhone sales began to decline in 2016 in the increasingly saturated and competitive smartphone market.

Apple CE Tim Cook and top executives saw their compensation for 2016 cut because internal income targets were missed, according to a filing on Friday with US regulators.

AFP

Apple demands tax breaks to make iPhones in India, but New Delhi won’t bite

Apple wants to make iPhones in India and open stores there to boost sales, which are falling in the US and China, but officials do not want to give ...
Companies
4 days ago

The inside story of Apple's $13.6bn tax bill

Technology giant formally appeals tax ruling by the European Commission ordering Ireland to collect record $13.6bn in back taxes
Companies
20 days ago

‘External damage’ touched off iPhones, says Apple

Shanghai’s consumer watchdog reports combusting iPhones fresh on the heels of Samsung’s worldwide Galaxy Note 7 safety fiasco
World
1 month ago

