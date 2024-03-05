Rogerwilco enhances digital marketing through AI-based neuroscience product

Rogerwilco — a leading end-to-end digital customer experience (CX) agency — has added a cutting-edge predictive neuroscience tool to its suite of services to guarantee the biggest bang for clients' advertising design buck.

This innovative product called Neurons, resold through a partnership with Ergon Neuroscience, marks a significant advancement in the field of digital marketing and creative asset optimisation.

Neurons is an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that predicts how audiences will respond to visual stimuli by analysing focus, cognitive demand, clarity and engagement.

By using this tool to test creative assets before they are launched, Rogerwilco can now predict how these assets will resonate with target audiences. This predictive capability allows the agency to select the most effective advertising imagery for campaigns, significantly reducing the need for traditional, budget-heavy test-and-learn A/B campaigns.