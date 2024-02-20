Rogerwilco's exciting contributions to the Drupal community

Rogerwilco — a full service digital agency with an obsession for results-orientated online marketing — specialises in Drupal, a robust content management system (CMS) used by businesses of all kinds all over the world. Nasa, The Warner Brothers and Tesla are just a few of the big names that use it. Its appeal lies in its scalability.

One of agency's developers likens it to Lego bricks for coding. Whatever you want to do, Drupal can do it. In the rare case that it can’t, you can extend it so it can. On Rogerwilco's production floor, any question about functionality is greeted with “there’s a module for that”.

Modules are these bits of code that augment Drupal’s capabilities. There are modules to add e-commerce features, image manipulation and general data protection regulation compliance, just to name a few use cases. They drive the evolution of features (by creating new ones), and they’re freely available to any developer who needs them.

The team at Rogerwilco are big believers in community. They know that their business would not be where it is today if it weren’t for the collaborative spirit of the Drupal community.