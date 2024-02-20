Rogerwilco's exciting contributions to the Drupal community
The innovative modules created by the digital agency's team are helping to make websites easier to use for both developers and end users
Rogerwilco — a full service digital agency with an obsession for results-orientated online marketing — specialises in Drupal, a robust content management system (CMS) used by businesses of all kinds all over the world. Nasa, The Warner Brothers and Tesla are just a few of the big names that use it. Its appeal lies in its scalability.
One of agency's developers likens it to Lego bricks for coding. Whatever you want to do, Drupal can do it. In the rare case that it can’t, you can extend it so it can. On Rogerwilco's production floor, any question about functionality is greeted with “there’s a module for that”.
Modules are these bits of code that augment Drupal’s capabilities. There are modules to add e-commerce features, image manipulation and general data protection regulation compliance, just to name a few use cases. They drive the evolution of features (by creating new ones), and they’re freely available to any developer who needs them.
The team at Rogerwilco are big believers in community. They know that their business would not be where it is today if it weren’t for the collaborative spirit of the Drupal community.
Clients don't pay the Rogerwilco team to create modules to share with the Drupal community — it's something they're compelled to do in the spirit of ubuntu
They've contributed two modules to this community already, ensuring that they're updated, that they work with newer versions of Drupal, and that new features are added when required. Clients don’t pay them to do this — it's something they're compelled to do in the spirit of ubuntu.
Rogerwilco's first module is focused on social media integration. Just Another Social Module (JASM) allows anyone to share content on any social platform they like. We’ve all found a particularly interesting video or blog and we’ve hit that share button. A module like JASM is what facilitates things on both the front-end and back-end of the website. JASM is a one-stop shop for developers to quickly integrate easy social publishing technologies into their site.
Andre Ellis, one of Rogerwilco's senior full-stack developers, was motivated to start work on this module after struggling with existing social modules. “We got tired of complex social modules, so we decided that it was time to create something easier to use.”
Ellis was joined by his co-maintainer, Ashraf Omar, a senior back-end developer who has contributed to JASM, but also devoted his time to a second module.
Many of us use emojis on a daily basis. These little yellow icons have become substitutes for some pretty big feelings (and also little ones). Omar's module better integrates emoji functionality into CKEditor 5.
Omar is passionate about this module and the contribution it makes to overall usability. “Emojis are wildly popular and I felt it would be a no-brainer to give devs easy access to the functionality. It improves the user experience, but it also adds a bit of fun to the content that you’re publishing.”
While these are the Rogerwilco team's primary modules, they regularly contribute to the many other modules listed on Drupal.org.
Yes, there are a lot of these modules out there, but Rogerwilco likes to think that the ones created by its team are the best. The agency is proud to be contributing this code, and is especially proud of its developers who are taking time (often after hours) to participate in a community of really smart people that help make websites easier to use for both developers and the end users.
This article was sponsored by Rogerwilco.