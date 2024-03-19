Rogerwilco partners with Momentum Metropolitan Holdings
The multi-award-winning digital agency will be handling performance marketing for the financial services group
Multi-award-winning digital marketing and customer experience (CX) agency Rogerwilco has been appointed to partner with Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH) as the financial services group's performance marketing agency.
Rogerwilco is one of nine agencies recently appointed to elevate the organisation’s public image and build further credibility within the financial services sector.
Rogerwilco CEO Charlie Stewart said the agency would be responsible for paid search, digital display and paid social advertising, as well as advising on digital CX.
“This is an exciting new client for us. We’ve spent many years honing our data-driven and insights-led approach to marketing and advertising and winning this significant organisation's business is a rewarding endorsement of our expertise.”
Nontokozo Madonsela, MMH's group chief marketing officer, said selection was based on Rogerwilco's proven track record, deep industry knowledge, transformation credentials and shared passion for delivering impact.
“Madonsela spoke of elevating the organisation’s brand presence and credibility, sparking impactful conversations and engaging target audiences on a deeper level. We live for this at Rogerwilco, and we’re happy to take our place as a key driver in delivering on the MMH commitment to innovation, creativity and customer engagement,” Stewart said.
In addition to its particularly sophisticated media tech stack, Rogerwilco will build advanced dashboards for MMH, creating real-time views on lead quality and volume.
“Decisions that affect customer experiences will be based on the wealth of data we collect and analyse, and the insights it provides. By collaborating closely with their call centres, we can manage lead generation based on capacity, which means we’ll deliver positive customer experiences to enhance MMH brands,” said Stewart.
He added that the agency would also use insights from its in-house-designed comprehensive competitor analysis WOLF tool to enhance paid and organic search tactics targeting. “This ensures that the group can engage diverse audiences, which is an important objective.”
Stewart said that Rogerwilco was looking forward to collaborating with the other newly appointed agencies where it could amplify collective impact.
This article was sponsored by Rogerwilco.