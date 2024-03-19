Rogerwilco partners with Momentum Metropolitan Holdings

Multi-award-winning digital marketing and customer experience (CX) agency Rogerwilco has been appointed to partner with Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH) as the financial services group's performance marketing agency.

Rogerwilco is one of nine agencies recently appointed to elevate the organisation’s public image and build further credibility within the financial services sector.

Rogerwilco CEO Charlie Stewart said the agency would be responsible for paid search, digital display and paid social advertising, as well as advising on digital CX.

“This is an exciting new client for us. We’ve spent many years honing our data-driven and insights-led approach to marketing and advertising and winning this significant organisation's business is a rewarding endorsement of our expertise.”