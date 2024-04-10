Joe Public is SA's Best Agency to Work For

Joe Public was recently acknowledged as SA's Best Agency to Work For, for the second year in a row, according to the latest Scopen study.

Joe Public also retains the top spot as the Most Creative Agency and the Most Attractive Agency for the second year running in the Scopen Agency Scope 2023/2024 report.

Scopen’s study on the Best Agency to Work For in SA showcases the essential criteria professionals consider when it comes to attracting and losing talent.

A pool of 210 industry professionals analysed and submitted responses on key factors such as company culture, creative quality, and clients.