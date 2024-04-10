Joe Public is SA's Best Agency to Work For
Agency also takes the top spot as Most Creative Agency and Most Attractive Agency, says Scopen
Joe Public was recently acknowledged as SA's Best Agency to Work For, for the second year in a row, according to the latest Scopen study.
Joe Public also retains the top spot as the Most Creative Agency and the Most Attractive Agency for the second year running in the Scopen Agency Scope 2023/2024 report.
Scopen’s study on the Best Agency to Work For in SA showcases the essential criteria professionals consider when it comes to attracting and losing talent.
A pool of 210 industry professionals analysed and submitted responses on key factors such as company culture, creative quality, and clients.
The study indicates that intangible factors such as pride, respect, fellowship and the credibility of the agency have an influence, as well as tangible factors linked to company benefits, work-life balance and physical space.
“Our philosophy is grounded in the purpose of growth, existing to serve the growth of our people, clients and country through the power of creativity,” says Mpume Ngobese, Joe Public co-MD.
“As an agency, we understand that this is only made possible with the support and trust from our clients and we are incredibly honoured and proud to announce that Nedbank, AB InBev and Chicken Licken were recognised as the top three most ideal clients in South Africa in the Best Marketer to Work With Scopen study 2023/2024.”
For more information on Joe Public, click here.
This article was sponsored by Joe Public.