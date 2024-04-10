How to get storytelling right

Humans have told stories ever since we developed the capacity for language. Nowadays stories can go beyond mere entertainment; as people drown in information, brands are using storytelling to build connections and trust. When told skilfully and strategically, stories share a brand’s history, challenges, successes and value propositions, and create unique emotional connections with the brand’s audiences.
One of my favourite brand stories is that of FNB, starting when Michael Jordaan took over as CEO in 2004. At the time the banking landscape was in dire need of a shake-up.
From day one, Jordaan’s messaging was underpinned by two focus areas: innovation and customer-centricity. This was the core of everything the bank said to its staff, its customers and the media. Jordaan motivated his leadership team to engage with the media and trained his senior people countrywide to tell compelling stories that tied back to their focus areas. Just one measure of the success is that during Jordaan’s tenure FNB became known in South Africa and the rest of Africa for its excellence as an innovative digital bank.
The most powerful brand stories resonate with the audience, creating a connection that goes beyond mere transactions. As simple as that sounds, there’s a science to getting storytelling right. Here are five powerful tips:
Know your audience. Who are you talking to, and what do you want them to know, do or feel after hearing your story? If you can nail down your desired action upfront, it becomes easier to tell a story that’s both compelling and consistent. Write your intention down and work on it until it’s laser focused.
Know which story you want to tell. Some stories are about professional and personal triumphs, and if your journey is inspirational, your story might be about you. Other stories are about your brand or business and what you stand for as a team or a company. Still other stories are about your “big idea” or product. We call these definitions “me”, “us” and “idea”. If you’ve clearly identified what you want your audience to know, do or feel, you’ll know which story you should be telling.
Know the structure. All good stories have a beginning, a middle and an end. Brand stories are no different. Irecently read that people pay attention for less than eight seconds (less than a goldfish!) so your introduction has to be powerful enough to grab your audience’s attention in as little time as possible. And your conclusion should reinforce this message.
Know where your story sits. Do you want it to take your audience on a journey? If so, it should probably go at the beginning of your presentation or interview. Likewise, if you want your story to be the take-home message, end with it.
Know how to “bridge” into your story. Media interviews will generally be aimed at eliciting a specific response from you, and this might not fall within your storytelling framework. Being able to segue naturally from an answer into your brand’s story is a learnt skill and takes practice. More and more, we’re seeing that brands are investing in storytelling training to master this skill.
One of the greatest brand storytellers, Apple’s Steve Jobs, said: “The most powerful person in the world is the storyteller. The storyteller sets the vision, values, and agenda of an entire generation that is to come.”
Kevin Welman is a director at ByDesign Communications.
The big take-out: “The most powerful person in the world is the storyteller. The storyteller sets the vision, values, and agenda of an entire generation that is to come.” — Steve Jobs
Humour and emotive storytelling make for effective advertising
