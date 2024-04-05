Businesses invited to contribute to the 2024 South African CX Report

The 2023 results were intriguing, revealing a plateau in the number of online shoppers; a disconnect between the importance of sustainability for building customer loyalty and how much emphasis businesses actually placed on this; and the growth in the amount of research consumers put into their purchases.

A key finding was that even average experiences can delight South African customers — “good” has become “good enough” — indicating there is room for disruption in the market simply through offering an elevated CX.

This year's report will focus on the frequency of online shopping, the channels that people use for research, purchase and after-sale support across various industry verticals, and levels of satisfaction at the different stages of the CX journey.

With the consumer surveys completed, digital agency Rogerwilco, market research company ovatoyou and Julia Ahlfeldt CX Consulting are inviting businesspeople, especially those with a functional role in CX or branding and marketing, in a corporate or agency capacity, to participate in this year’s study.

Feedback from businesses is essential in understanding where the corporate world stands relative to its consumers, and in helping them meet — and exceed — the expectations of a consumer base waiting to be delighted.

The South African CX Report 'Voice of Business' survey has just 20 questions and shouldn’t take more than five minutes to complete. Click here to take the survey before it closes on April 15.

All responses will be anonymised unless respondents indicate that they'd like to provide an on-record comment for potential inclusion in the report. All respondents will be emailed a copy of the report when it's released in July.

This article was sponsored by Rogerwilco.