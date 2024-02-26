Wavemaker SA CEO voted country's Most Admired Media Agency Professional

Wavemaker SA's CEO Merissa Himraj has taken pole position in a list of the country's Top 10 Most Admired Media Agency Professionals.

This prestigious ranking is based on Scopen's 2023/24 Agency Scope study. By asking marketing decisionmakers to name their choice of media agency professionals, the responses of this study are a “reflection of the work media personnel do, rather than their popularity in the industry”, said César Vacchiano, president and CEO of Scopen, in an FM Redzone article.

Being ranked number one is a reflection of Himraj's exceptional leadership, expertise and contribution to the media landscape.

Under Himraj's visionary guidance, Wavemaker SA has achieved remarkable success. Her strategic vision, combined with her deep understanding of business, technology and the media landscape, has propelled the company to new heights, delivering cutting-edge solutions and driving innovation.

“I am honoured by this recognition; it's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Wavemaker SA. I am grateful for their unwavering support and commitment to excellence,” said Himraj.

This article was sponsored by Wavemaker.