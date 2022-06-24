Audience Origin unlocks rich consumer and media insights in SA

GroupM, in collaboration with Wavemaker, Mediacom, and Mindshare, has launched its revolutionary data-driven audience product, Audience Origin, in 12 African markets including SA.

A first on the continent, Audience Origin connects different data sets to provide a deep understanding of consumer attitudes, preferences and behaviour, which can be used to inform local and regional market strategies.

As research in Africa is often limited and outdated, the data gap that Audience Origin fills is invaluable in helping organisations target their messages and communicate more efficiently and effectively.

How Audience Origin works

“The data landscape is constantly shifting and evolving. Consumer behaviour will continue to develop in unpredictable ways. To understand these changes better, we had to completely rethink how we collect audience data [when developing Audience Origin],” says Delia Condé, head of analytics & insights at Wavemaker.

“For Audience Origin to be successful, we needed to enable local market and client flexibility by moving from a single source to multiple sources of data, creating a 'global data spine' connected to local panel, digital and client data,” Condé explains.

“This approach is based on building up different layers of audience data and insight to meet global and local client needs.”