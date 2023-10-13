Wavemaker internship equips graduates with real-life experience

The Wavemaker SA GradX programme kicked off its fourth year with six graduates bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world experience.

The programme — initiated by international media company GroupM — is designed to provide aspiring professionals with valuable hands-on training and essential skills, industry exposure and the opportunity to build a strong professional network.

The 2023 intern cohort, who have already reached the programme’s halfway mark, are Wavhudi Netshikweta, Moeketsi Moeketsane, Khanyisile Mahlangu, Leander Kamanga, Gomotsegang Ratlhagane and Nikilitha Mdluli.

The graduates were assigned specific departments or teams at the start of the internship, where they work closely with experienced professionals in a structured learning environment.

The mentors, who are experts in their respective fields, guide and support the graduates throughout their journey. This mentorship not only facilitates skill development, but also fosters a culture of continuous learning and growth.

As an intern, Mdluli first concentrated on sorting paperwork and helping with daily tasks. However, over time, he had the opportunity to lead large campaigns and become a key client liaison.

The growth he has experienced in such a short time is remarkable, and he says he owes it all to the people who supported his development within the company.