Wavemaker internship equips graduates with real-life experience
GradX interns share what they've loved about the hands-on mentorship programme
The Wavemaker SA GradX programme kicked off its fourth year with six graduates bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world experience.
The programme — initiated by international media company GroupM — is designed to provide aspiring professionals with valuable hands-on training and essential skills, industry exposure and the opportunity to build a strong professional network.
The 2023 intern cohort, who have already reached the programme’s halfway mark, are Wavhudi Netshikweta, Moeketsi Moeketsane, Khanyisile Mahlangu, Leander Kamanga, Gomotsegang Ratlhagane and Nikilitha Mdluli.
The graduates were assigned specific departments or teams at the start of the internship, where they work closely with experienced professionals in a structured learning environment.
The mentors, who are experts in their respective fields, guide and support the graduates throughout their journey. This mentorship not only facilitates skill development, but also fosters a culture of continuous learning and growth.
As an intern, Mdluli first concentrated on sorting paperwork and helping with daily tasks. However, over time, he had the opportunity to lead large campaigns and become a key client liaison.
The growth he has experienced in such a short time is remarkable, and he says he owes it all to the people who supported his development within the company.
There are a lot of things to learn and a lot of people to learn from. It’s almost impossible to walk out having learnt nothingIntern Moeketsi Moeketsane
Moeketsane says his experience has been eye opening, informative and inspirational.
Mahlangu agrees, saying: “There are a lot of things to learn and a lot of people to learn from. It’s almost impossible to walk out having learnt nothing.”
Wavemaker's dynamic environment propelled Netshikweta to new heights in her career. She is endlessly thankful for this invaluable experience.
Ratlhagane says all you need to do is keep moving, no matter how many obstacles along the way.
Kamanga says it has been a privilege to be amid so much professional diversity where learning happens every moment.
This exposure helps graduates develop problem-solving skills, critical thinking abilities, and a deeper understanding of their chosen fieldWanita Berry, head of talent at Wavemaker SA
‘’Ever since we started the GradX programme, we have offered our graduates meaningful projects and responsibilities that allow them to apply their theoretical knowledge in practical scenarios,” said Wanita Berry, head of talent at Wavemaker SA.
“Interns at Wavemaker SA are given the opportunity to work on real-world projects, contributing to the company's objectives and gaining hands-on experience.
“This exposure helps graduates develop problem-solving skills, critical thinking abilities, and a deeper understanding of their chosen field.”
Wavemaker SA CEO Merissa Himraj says: “We believe that investing in the growth and development of our graduates not only benefits them individually, but also contributes to the overall success of our company.”
This article was sponsored by Wavemaker SA.