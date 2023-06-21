Wavemaker's new division will explore 'limitless possibilities' of digital platforms

Wavemaker, a global leader in media, content and technology services, is proud to announce the establishment of its new digital solutions division in the data and analytics department.

It will serve as the preferred source for analytics and digital data, offering innovative services to empower brands and drive growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

The digital solutions pillar will deliver exceptional value to clients by analysing and creating digital insights across various specialist areas such as social media, search and e-commerce.

It provides a range of services including social listening, website and app performance analysis, digital PR reporting, social media influencer marketing, gaming and digital research intelligence. By leveraging technology and a team of imaginative millennials, this division is set for success.

“At Wavemaker, we believe in the power of digital platforms to communicate ideas and influence consumer behaviour,” says Kholofelo Makgopa, head of digital solutions.

“Our team is passionate about exploring the limitless possibilities these platforms offer and identifying new opportunities for clients to drive growth and navigate the digital landscape.”