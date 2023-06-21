Wavemaker's new division will explore 'limitless possibilities' of digital platforms
By leveraging technology and a team of imaginative millennials, the digital solutions team is set for success
Wavemaker, a global leader in media, content and technology services, is proud to announce the establishment of its new digital solutions division in the data and analytics department.
It will serve as the preferred source for analytics and digital data, offering innovative services to empower brands and drive growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
The digital solutions pillar will deliver exceptional value to clients by analysing and creating digital insights across various specialist areas such as social media, search and e-commerce.
It provides a range of services including social listening, website and app performance analysis, digital PR reporting, social media influencer marketing, gaming and digital research intelligence. By leveraging technology and a team of imaginative millennials, this division is set for success.
“At Wavemaker, we believe in the power of digital platforms to communicate ideas and influence consumer behaviour,” says Kholofelo Makgopa, head of digital solutions.
“Our team is passionate about exploring the limitless possibilities these platforms offer and identifying new opportunities for clients to drive growth and navigate the digital landscape.”
The cornerstone of the digital solutions pillar is positive provocation, a philosophy that encourages the team to challenge conventions and spark innovative ideas. By combining their expertise in digital analytics with a deep understanding of consumer behaviour, the group aims to help brands effectively communicate their ideas while driving tangible results.
Digital solutions comprises a dynamic team of specialists, including Daniel Thobejane and Khanyisa Ndlebe, who bring their expertise to ensure the success of every project. With their creativity and eagerness to learn, the team is well-equipped to deliver game-changing insights and competitive intelligence to Wavemaker's clients.
“With Youth Month upon us, I am thrilled by the growth our data and analytics department offers young people. Leading and collaborating with this vibrant, forward-thinking team excites me,” says Makgopa.
“Our objective is to establish the digital solutions pillar as the foundation of Wavemaker's digital data and analytics offerings.”
This article was sponsored by Wavemaker.