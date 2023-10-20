Chicken Licken scores big at Loeries with seventh consecutive win

Chicken Licken continues its winning streak with a seventh consecutive win at the Loeries as brand of the year.

This was the standout achievement for growth agency Joe Public. The accomplishment was cause for celebration as it is unprecedented in recent Loeries history.

It's a testament to the exceptional partnership that exists between the agency and Chicken Licken, as they continue to push creative boundaries together.

The Loeries serve as a benchmark for performance in the brand communications industry in SA and the Middle East.

This year, the Loeries celebrated a remarkable milestone – 45 years of championing creativity.

Joe Public celebrated its Loeries performance this year by securing 26 agency wins and six wins in partnership with production companies for multiple clients, including Amnesty International, the Apartheid Museum, Chicken Licken, Engen, Nedbank, POWA, SAB (AB InBev) and Uber Eats.

The wins are evidence of the agency’s commitment to delivering exceptional creative solutions inspired by its growth purpose: the growth of its people, its clients and its country through the power of creativity.