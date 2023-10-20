Chicken Licken scores big at Loeries with seventh consecutive win
Joe Public's growth and creative excellence secures 26 agency and six partnership awards
Chicken Licken continues its winning streak with a seventh consecutive win at the Loeries as brand of the year.
This was the standout achievement for growth agency Joe Public. The accomplishment was cause for celebration as it is unprecedented in recent Loeries history.
It's a testament to the exceptional partnership that exists between the agency and Chicken Licken, as they continue to push creative boundaries together.
The Loeries serve as a benchmark for performance in the brand communications industry in SA and the Middle East.
This year, the Loeries celebrated a remarkable milestone – 45 years of championing creativity.
Joe Public celebrated its Loeries performance this year by securing 26 agency wins and six wins in partnership with production companies for multiple clients, including Amnesty International, the Apartheid Museum, Chicken Licken, Engen, Nedbank, POWA, SAB (AB InBev) and Uber Eats.
The wins are evidence of the agency’s commitment to delivering exceptional creative solutions inspired by its growth purpose: the growth of its people, its clients and its country through the power of creativity.
Receiving recognition at the Loeries for our work is a fantastic accolade for Joe Public as well as our clientsXolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer
Additionally, the agency celebrated the growth of one of their own, Bernice Puleng Mosala, a talented copywriter.
She was named the Loeries Young Creative of 2023, an accolade that speaks to her rapidly developing skills and dedication.
Mosala exemplifies the agency's philosophy of fostering growth through creativity.
“Receiving recognition at the Loeries for our work is a fantastic accolade for Joe Public as well as our clients,” says chief creative officer Xolisa Dyeshana. “Being ranked among some of the best agencies in the AME (Africa and Middle East) region inspires us to continue to be better than our best, as we believe there can be no growth without work.”
Co-managing director Khuthala Gala-Holten adds: “Seeing the calibre of work from other agencies pushes us to continually strive to produce excellent and relevant South African work, as we look to transform our industry into a shining example to the world.”
This article was sponsored by Joe Public.