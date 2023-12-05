Joe Public Cape Town delivers the goods in new Uber Eats ad

When you need more than just a food delivery, Uber Eats will bring whatever you need to your doorstep.

In a time where everyone is so busy with school, work and side hustles, there’s a need to get food and other home essentials more conveniently.

Uber Eats, a leader in on-demand food delivery and non-food items, is excited to announce its expansion into the world of product delivery — groceries, convenience items and even alcohol — offering customers a one-stop solution for all their daily needs effortlessly.

Uber Eats, in partnership with Joe Public Cape Town, recently launched a TV and social media campaign that effectively (and humorously) to drive home the message.