Joe Public Cape Town delivers the goods in new Uber Eats ad
The witty campaign drives home the message that the platform goes way beyond 'Eats'
When you need more than just a food delivery, Uber Eats will bring whatever you need to your doorstep.
In a time where everyone is so busy with school, work and side hustles, there’s a need to get food and other home essentials more conveniently.
Uber Eats, a leader in on-demand food delivery and non-food items, is excited to announce its expansion into the world of product delivery — groceries, convenience items and even alcohol — offering customers a one-stop solution for all their daily needs effortlessly.
Uber Eats, in partnership with Joe Public Cape Town, recently launched a TV and social media campaign that effectively (and humorously) to drive home the message.
... what does it mean if Uber Eats now delivers all sorts of other things, such as groceries and other essential itemsBrendan Hoffmann, executive creative director at Joe Public Cape Town
When asked about the creative concept behind the campaign, Brendan Hoffmann, executive creative director at Joe Public Cape Town, says: “It's all about ensuring that people understand the platform is now for more than just 'Eats'.
“Everyone associates Uber Eats with food. So we asked ourselves: what does it mean if Uber Eats now delivers all sorts of other things, such as groceries and other essential items?
“That's how we came up with the concept — to ensure we drive home the strategic positioning 'More than Eats’.
“Our execution was centred around the fact that on Uber Eats now delivers anything, so we decided to have some fun with the confusion this might cause and put ‘eats’ into everything,” says Hoffmann.
To drive the message home, the TV commercial showcases some of SA’s favourite celebs, including DJ Zinhle, Nomzamo Mbatha and Marc Lottering.
The idea was to incorporate a play on the word “eats” in every touchpoint.
In one scene, comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout holds up a piece of biltong and refers to it as “Uber Meats”.
Marc Lottering also jokingly refers to a cleaning product as “Uber Neats”.
Mel Gischen, head of marketing for Uber SA, says: “Uber Eats is more than just food; it's a lifestyle.
“We've partnered with the best in the industry to deliver a message that goes beyond 'Eats’. We’re excited to showcase how Uber Eats delivers so much more. This is a new era of convenience, and we're doing it in style.”
This article was sponsored by Joe Public.
Watch the latest Uber Eats commercial by Joe Public Cape Town.