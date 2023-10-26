Silver lining for grey rand
Brands make a big mistake ignoring the over-55s in South Africa — there are more than 8-million of them and they have money to spend
26 October 2023 - 05:00
Worth about R600bn in annual taxable income, South Africa’s over-55 population is carving out a significant place in the market and transforming consumer habits.
Accumulated wealth and savings over the years play a crucial role in the investment sector, and the age group represents a consumer segment with distinct needs and preferences, driving demand in industries such as health care, housing, travel and financial services...
