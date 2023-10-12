Sitting in the lap of luxury, both new and old
Buying power of the youth has helped to drive the market
12 October 2023 - 05:00
The luxury brands market remains buoyant and is adapting to meet the needs of new and younger consumers. In South Africa, that trend is being driven by growing interest in the used, or pre-owned, category.
According to the latest edition of the Bain & Co-Altagamma Luxury Study, the global luxury brands sector, which includes everything from cars to personal luxury items, is witnessing a growth spurt...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.