Bridging the business gap
Aligning on data, machine learning and automation can bring the forces of marketing and finance closer
05 October 2023 - 05:00
The gap between marketing and finance departments is widening and this isn’t just an internal issue any more, it’s a pressing challenge that threatens the core stability of organisations aiming to stay competitive.
A new joint survey from the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council and KPMG Customer Advisory says only 10% of marketing leaders believe their present marketing investments — often overseen by finance — equip them to navigate economic storms better than their competitors...
