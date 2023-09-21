Tradition meets new technology
Advertising’s hourglass problem
Design can help bridge the gap in the ad world
21 September 2023 - 05:00
The relationship between creativity and technology has long been one of contention in the advertising industry. Some see it as a hindrance to challenge, others as an opportunity.
Technology has expanded the toolkit available to marketers, from data analytics that offer insights to consumer behaviours to programmatic ad buying and the rise of AI-driven content. These advances promise efficiency, precision targeting and sometimes even the automation of creative tasks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.