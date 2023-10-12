News & Insights

Loeries: And the winners are ...

Ogilvy South Africa has a stellar year in the Loeries

12 October 2023 - 05:00
Picture: SUPPLIED
At the Loeries, Chicken Licken has been named brand of the year for 2023 and Ogilvy South Africa has won the agency of the year award.

Among the Grand Prix awards, Lebanon’s An-Nahar newspaper and the Dubai agency Impact BBDO won in the print category, Volkswagen South Africa and Ogilvy won in the ambient media category and Heinz and its agency FP7 McCann won in the social media category.

Budget Insurance and The Odd Number agency won a Grand Prix award for radio commercials and KFC and Ogilvy received one in the film and TV category.

Winners were chosen from more than 2,000 entries, about one-fifth of them from outside South Africa.

