Top FM AdFocus Award to honour best client-agency partnership

With the current economic climate and lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the relationship between marketers and agencies in creating effective brand marketing has never been more crucial.

“In the past 18 months, we’ve seen a stronger relationship developing between marketers and their agencies, driven largely by the turbulent economy and budgetary constraints, compounded by limited resources and the increasing use — and confusion around — martech [marketing technology],” says Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen partner.

“The digital revolution has led to a fragmenting of spend, creating a need to collaborate in combating potential pitfalls in the consumer market,” says McDowell.

“The sheer volume of work required for a brand to stay ahead of the pack is not something a marketer can do alone. They risk not being seen, and determining which channels should be used is best done when marketers and agencies work together on each campaign.”

As client-agency partnerships become closer, winning the IAS-sponsored Partnership of the Year Award at the annual FM AdFocus Awards — which celebrate agencies and individuals for their creativity, marketing skills and business acumen — has gained even greater meaning.

Combating uncertainties through robust partnerships

McDowell says too much is happening in an atmosphere of uncertainty for marketers and agencies to do anything but hunker down together and create best-fit solutions.

“Rampant inflation and other global challenges, along with the distinctly South African issue of load-shedding, means stronger marketer-agency teamwork is the only way to mitigate potential issues.”