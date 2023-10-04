The Loeries in Cape Town just fits

What everyone realises pretty quickly at their first Loeries is that it is all about the work and, in Margate that year, I was blown away by the collective response to that work. How passionately each agency cheered for their own work when they won, the respect (and a bit of healthy jealousy) from competitor agencies, the stoked looks on the faces of the winners up on stage and the envious stares of those who weren’t. Celebrating our single Bronze Loerie win that night, I knew I’d be coming back every year, hungry for more.

Twenty years later, this premier awards programme has settled, for now, in the Mother City. I think the Cape of Good Hope is a fitting venue because, after all, The Loeries run on hope.

You hope that you’ll get some finalists. Hope that others will like the thing you’ve spent so many hundreds of hours doing as much as you did. Hope that you’ll win something for an idea that you know has already won the hearts of consumers. After all, isn’t that what great work does?

When you walk into the awards ceremony this year, look around the room and what you will see is a room full of hope. True, a few hours later the hope will have drained out of all but the winners, but once the dust settles on the event, hope will start to grow again until it culminates once again at next year’s edition.