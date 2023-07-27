It’s time for listeners to vote for South Africa’s No 1 radio station

The My Station listeners’ choice category of the 13th annual Radio Awards is now officially open for public voting. The category provides radio listeners with the opportunity to vote for their favourite station and the chance to win a R40,000 cash prize.
Public votes will determine the winners of two prestigious awards: the Most Votes Award goes to the station that receives the highest number of online votes, while the Most Loyal Listeners Award goes to the station with the highest number of votes relative to its listenership.
Votes can be cast online through the competition website. Listeners can cast as many votes as they like, until voting closes on September 27 2023.
The prestigious Radio Awards continue to honour and recognise exceptional and innovative excellence in the South African radio industry, setting a benchmark for all radio stations and professionals to strive towards.
Listeners are invited to join the conversation by using the hashtags #MyStationCompetition and #SARadioAwards. Stay updated with the latest news and announcements on social media by following @SARadioAwards on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. For more information on the Radio Awards 2023, visit radioawards.co.za.
