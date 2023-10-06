WEBINAR | The power of tapping into consumers' passions

In a world where traditional advertising is increasingly overlooked, tapping into consumers' personal interests is an alluring prospect for brands wanting to make a lasting impact.

By seamlessly integrating themselves into the spaces where people spend their leisure time, in a way that demonstrates genuine understanding and respect and adds value, brands can forging enduring connections with consumers through the things they love: their passions.

Brands can wield the “power of passions” to foster strong brand identity, effect positive societal change and drive commercial success — even in a turbulent economy.

In fact, pioneering research by Levergy, a marketing agency that's part of the M&C Saatchi Group, highlights the resilience of passion-related consumer spending during economic challenges.

Join FM Redzone, in partnership with M&C Saatchi, for a panel discussion where experts will explore this compelling revelation: the majority of people desire brand engagement with their passions and are inclined to support brands that reciprocate this affection.

Moderated by Arye Kellman, the MD of influencer marketing agency Tilt, this panel includes:

Rob Garden, strategy and communications director at Levergy; and

Melissa Daniels, MD of Levergy.

Event details

Date: October 12 2023

Time: 9am — 10am

Venue: Online

Click here to register for this virtual event.

This article was sponsored by M&C Saatchi.