The future is TikTok
Brands will have to decide the best way to use the platform
02 November 2023 - 05:00
By 2025, TikTok is projected to surpass Facebook in terms of user time spent on the platform, largely because of its focus on entertainment. The platform is also expanding into e-commerce, integrating in-app shopping and product tagging. This means new avenues for businesses to connect directly with consumers.
A new study by the Clockwork agency, “What You Can’t Not Know in 2024”, says next year TikTok is poised to become a tool for product discovery and in-app shopping, necessitating a strategic presence from brands looking to stay ahead of the curve...
