Snickers campaign shows how to attract and keep customers
Arye Kellman, founder of TILT sits down with Gordon Hooper, founder of Bateleur Brand Planning to give insight on market research
Twelve of advertising’s biggest names will head the judging of this year’s awards. The competition continues to be the litmus test for business excellence in the industry, but for 2023, AdFocus is also putting increased emphasis on its raison d’être — magic creative work. New jury chair, Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\SA, spoke to the FM about this development, and more.
Why does AdFocus matter? ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Lessons in marketing chemistry
The judges for the 33rd annual FM AdFocus Awards have been announced, as has this year’s theme: ‘Alchemy’
Twelve of advertising’s biggest names will head the judging of this year’s awards. The competition continues to be the litmus test for business excellence in the industry, but for 2023, AdFocus is also putting increased emphasis on its raison d’être — magic creative work. New jury chair, Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\SA, spoke to the FM about this development, and more.
Why does AdFocus matter? ..
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.