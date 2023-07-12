Learn to better navigate Africa's media landscape at the 2023 Pamro conference

The Pan African Media Research Organisation (Pamro), the industry forum for businesses operating in the media research, measurement and analytical space, is looking forward to hosting its 24th annual conference in Casablanca, Morocco, next month.

Taking place from August 27 to 30 at the Sofitel Casablanca Tour Blanche Hotel, this year's conference is brought to you by Nielsen, DSTv Media Sales, Plus 94 Research, Borderless Access, Ornico and Ipsos.

Themed “Resilience & Innovation: Navigating the Media Landscape in Africa”, the conference is an opportunity for attendees to gain invaluable insights from leading players in the media industry, ultimately improving the industry as a whole.

Conference sessions will encompass a variety of formats including panel discussions, case studies, presentation of papers and outcomes from media audience research activities.

Here is a sneak peek of some of the topics that'll be covered at this eagerly anticipated event:

Brighter prospects for the African consumer? Presented by Nosipho Gama, executive HOD: business enablement at DSTv Media Sales, and Kunal Panja, research and insight lead for Africa, UK & Europe at Borderless Access.

Building blocks for adapting change in Africa’s video content research — learnings from India on the effective use of return path measurement data. Presented by Nitin Kamat, chief officer: growth & partnerships at TAM Media Research, and Tejas Naik, senior vice-president: strategy group & business development at TAM Media Research.

Taking the con out of Fusion. P resented by Terry Murphy, MD of Nielsen SA, and Peter Langschmidt, media consultant at Nielsen SA, the company that pioneered Fusion (the combining of multiple data sets) in Africa in 2018.

Book your tickets for the 2023 Pamro conference now.