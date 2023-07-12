News & Insights

Learn to better navigate Africa's media landscape at the 2023 Pamro conference

This annual event focusing on media research, measurement and analytics is taking place in Morocco in August. Book your ticket now

12 July 2023 - 09:10
Sponsored
'Building blocks for adapting change in Africa’s video content research' is one of the fascinating presentations that will be given at the 2023 Pamro conference. Picture: 123RF/simpson33
'Building blocks for adapting change in Africa’s video content research' is one of the fascinating presentations that will be given at the 2023 Pamro conference. Picture: 123RF/simpson33

The Pan African Media Research Organisation (Pamro), the industry forum for businesses operating in the media research, measurement and analytical space, is looking forward to hosting its 24th annual conference in Casablanca, Morocco, next month.

Taking place from August 27 to 30 at the Sofitel Casablanca Tour Blanche Hotel, this year's conference is brought to you by Nielsen, DSTv Media Sales, Plus 94 Research, Borderless Access, Ornico and Ipsos.

Themed “Resilience & Innovation: Navigating the Media Landscape in Africa”, the conference is an opportunity for attendees to gain invaluable insights from leading players in the media industry, ultimately improving the industry as a whole.

Conference sessions will encompass a variety of formats including panel discussions, case studies, presentation of papers and outcomes from media audience research activities. 

Here is a sneak peek of some of the topics that'll be covered at this eagerly anticipated event: 

  • Brighter prospects for the African consumer? Presented by Nosipho Gama, executive HOD: business enablement at DSTv Media Sales, and Kunal Panja, research and insight lead for Africa, UK & Europe at Borderless Access.
  • Building blocks for adapting change in Africa’s video content research — learnings from India on the effective use of return path measurement data. Presented by Nitin Kamat, chief officer: growth & partnerships at TAM Media Research, and Tejas Naik, senior vice-president: strategy group & business development at TAM Media Research.
  • Taking the con out of Fusion. Presented by Terry Murphy, MD of Nielsen SA, and Peter Langschmidt, media consultant at Nielsen SA, the company that pioneered Fusion (the combining of multiple data sets) in Africa in 2018.

Book your tickets for the 2023 Pamro conference now.

Event details

  • Date: August 27 to 30 2023
  • Location: Sofitel Casablanca Tour Blanche Hotel in Casablanca, Morocco
  • Itinerary:
    • Welcome drinks and registration: August 27 at 5.30pm.
    • Nielsen welcome dinner: August 28.
    • DSTv Media Sales gala dinner: August 29.
    • Conference sessions: August 28 to 30.
  • Bookings via the Pamro website
  • More information: See the Pamro website or email Cherrise Griffiths at cherrise@pamro.org

This article was sponsored by Pamro.

ALSO READ:

Pamro calls for papers for its 24th annual conference

SPONSORED | This much-anticipated event themed 'Resilience & Innovation: Navigating the Media Landscape in Africa' is taking place in August
News & Insights
2 months ago

Save the date: 2023 Pamro conference

SPONSORED | This year's much-anticipated event is themed 'Resilience & Innovation: Navigating the Media Landscape in Africa'
News & Insights
3 months ago
subscribe

Latest

1.
Embracing digital transformation in marketing
News & Insights
2.
AdFocus entries are now open
News & Insights
3.
Learn to better navigate Africa's media landscape ...
News & Insights
4.
AI reinvents the digital marketer’s role
News & Insights
5.
Enter the 2023 FM AdFocus Awards now
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.