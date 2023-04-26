Pamro calls for papers for its 24th annual conference

The Pan African Media Research Organisation (Pamro), the industry forum for businesses operating in the media research, measurement and analytical space, is hosting its 24th annual conference from August 28 to 30 in Casablanca, Morocco.

Themed “Resilience & Innovation: Navigating the Media Landscape in Africa”, this much-anticipated event will provide a platform for the continent's media owners, marketers, brand managers and advertising executives to exchange insights about their research methodologies and consolidate the most meaningful data available.

This will allow delegates to learn from one another with the aim of improving their strategies for communicating with various target markets and, ultimately, facilitate Pamro's goal of creating a unified African media research database, allowing for results from various countries to be compared using the same measuring methods.

Conference sessions will take various formats, including panel discussions, case studies, paper presentations and outcomes from media audience research activities.

Topics will range from elevated media practice in Africa, consumer behaviour insights, and global media trends and challenges to research methodologies and strategic recommendations.

Call for papers

Pamro invites individuals or institutions who wish to present at the upcoming conference to submit their papers for consideration.

If selected, they will be required to present findings from their media audience research activities at the event. Each presentation will be 20 minutes, with a 10-minute Q&A session.

Papers will be vetted according to their relevance to the industry. Though case studies are welcome, they need to convey findings that are of value to the broader research community.

Only papers sent to Pamro's executive director, Jennifer Daniel will be accepted: email jdaniel@pamro.org. The submission deadline is June 26.

Visit Pamro.org for more information and to register for the conference.

This article was sponsored by Pamro.