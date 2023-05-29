Tammy Wilson-Shultz named Wavemaker SAs new chief strategy officer
She assumes the role with a wealth of knowledge, strategic abilities and good teamwork
The SA division of international media house Wavemaker has appointed Tammy Wilson-Shultz as the new chief strategy officer.
She joined Wavemaker in November 2021 as a business unit director and will be assuming her new position on May 1 2023.
In her former role, Wilson-Schultz was responsible for managing Wavemaker’s prestigious Tiger Brands account. This position required strong team management and client leadership capabilities, exceptional strategic and innovative thinking skills, and acute financial acumen. It was her impressive management of this account, combined with her strategic abilities and her way with people, that led to her promotion.
Before joining Wavemaker, Wilson-Schultz served as a business unit director at Mindshare, where she managed a wide portfolio of clients, including Kimberly-Clark, Chanel, Nokia, Suntory, Volvo, and Unilever. Client partnership and relationship management were a critical aspects of her work there too, as was budgetary allocation, strategic direction and project implementation.
Her previous roles include being a digital strategist and planner at Mindshare and The MediaShop and digital strategic planner at MixDigital.
“I love a challenge and thrive on new learning, which is inevitable in the ever-evolving world of mediaTammy Wilson-Schultz, chief strategy office, Wavemaker
Wilson-Schultz is passionate about media and has dedicated most of her career to enhancing her digital media and strategy knowledge and skills.
“I love a challenge and thrive on new learning, which is inevitable in the ever-evolving world of media. I believe in the power of relationships and enjoy working with a team of people and being able to mentor them. It’s one of the aspects of my new position that I am most looking forward to.”
Wilson-Schultz holds a humanities of art qualification from Howard Community College. She has also completed courses in industrial relations and TV presenting and is completing brand management and advanced digital marketing qualifications through the Digital School of Marketing in Joburg.
“We are delighted to have her as part of our senior leadership team,” says Merissa Himraj, Wavemaker SA CEO.
“She has already demonstrated her dedicated work ethic, her passion for her craft, and her excellent people management skills. I have no doubt that she is going to be an integral part of Wavemaker’s success.”
This article was sponsored by Wavemaker.