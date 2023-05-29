Tammy Wilson-Shultz named Wavemaker SAs new chief strategy officer

The SA division of international media house Wavemaker has appointed Tammy Wilson-Shultz as the new chief strategy officer.

She joined Wavemaker in November 2021 as a business unit director and will be assuming her new position on May 1 2023.

In her former role, Wilson-Schultz was responsible for managing Wavemaker’s prestigious Tiger Brands account. This position required strong team management and client leadership capabilities, exceptional strategic and innovative thinking skills, and acute financial acumen. It was her impressive management of this account, combined with her strategic abilities and her way with people, that led to her promotion.

Before joining Wavemaker, Wilson-Schultz served as a business unit director at Mindshare, where she managed a wide portfolio of clients, including Kimberly-Clark, Chanel, Nokia, Suntory, Volvo, and Unilever. Client partnership and relationship management were a critical aspects of her work there too, as was budgetary allocation, strategic direction and project implementation.

Her previous roles include being a digital strategist and planner at Mindshare and The MediaShop and digital strategic planner at MixDigital.