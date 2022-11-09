Savvy and emotive marketing key to building consumer connection

Across the world, businesses are facing turmoil. The status quo continues to be disrupted by seismic economic shifts including rising inflation and the risk of recession.

New technologies and 4IR innovations are permanently changing the way we live and work, and cultural and demographic shifts are constant.

Despite this flux, companies are still looking for quick and low-cost solutions to be disruptive — being the latest trend has never been more important.

In most instances, advertisers that manage to create a lot of hype with a small budget are consistent or have adopted a solid, always-on approach. They look for small moments of relevance and use them for their benefit. From an outsider’s perspective, this is perceived as being disruptive, when, really, it’s just smart and strategic.