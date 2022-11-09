Savvy and emotive marketing key to building consumer connection
Across the world, businesses are facing turmoil. The status quo continues to be disrupted by seismic economic shifts including rising inflation and the risk of recession.
New technologies and 4IR innovations are permanently changing the way we live and work, and cultural and demographic shifts are constant.
Despite this flux, companies are still looking for quick and low-cost solutions to be disruptive — being the latest trend has never been more important.
In most instances, advertisers that manage to create a lot of hype with a small budget are consistent or have adopted a solid, always-on approach. They look for small moments of relevance and use them for their benefit. From an outsider’s perspective, this is perceived as being disruptive, when, really, it’s just smart and strategic.
Working in SA naturally lends itself to this approach. The country consistently faces challenges such as load-shedding, water cuts and political drama. Amid this disruptive environment, consumers are receptive to clever solutions and savvy perspectives that cast fresh light on certain issues, make them laugh or offer inspiration.
Instead of focusing on being disruptive, media and advertising agency partners should look for moments that intrigue and inspire, and moments that spark an emotional response and a strong connection with consumers. If they do, being relevant and top of mind for consumers comes naturally.
Amid all this disruption, consistency (with a hint of flexibility) is key. Instead of seeking newer, faster and affordable solutions, having the discipline to stay the course is where the real value lies.
This article was paid for by Wavemaker.