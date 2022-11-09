×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Insights

Savvy and emotive marketing key to building consumer connection

Instead of focusing on being disruptive, media and advertising agencies should look for moments that intrigue, inspire and spark an emotional response

09 November 2022 - 14:31 Anke Nel
Consumers are receptive to clever solutions and savvy perspectives.
Consumers are receptive to clever solutions and savvy perspectives.

Across the world, businesses are facing turmoil. The status quo continues to be disrupted by seismic economic shifts including rising inflation and the risk of recession.

New technologies and 4IR innovations are permanently changing the way we live and work, and cultural and demographic shifts are constant.

Despite this flux, companies are still looking for quick and low-cost solutions to be disruptive — being the latest trend has never been more important. 

In most instances, advertisers that manage to create a lot of hype with a small budget are consistent or have adopted a solid, always-on approach. They look for small moments of relevance and use them for their benefit. From an outsider’s perspective, this is perceived as being disruptive, when, really, it’s just smart and strategic.

About the author: Anke Nel, business unit head (media) at Wavemaker. Picture: SUPPLIED
About the author: Anke Nel, business unit head (media) at Wavemaker. Picture: SUPPLIED

Working in SA naturally lends itself to this approach. The country consistently faces challenges such as load-shedding, water cuts and political drama. Amid this disruptive environment, consumers are receptive to clever solutions and savvy perspectives that cast fresh light on certain issues, make them laugh or offer inspiration.

Instead of focusing on being disruptive, media and advertising agency partners should look for moments that intrigue and inspire, and moments that spark an emotional response and a strong connection with consumers. If they do, being relevant and top of mind for consumers comes naturally.

Amid all this disruption, consistency (with a hint of flexibility) is key. Instead of seeking newer, faster and affordable solutions, having the discipline to stay the course is where the real value lies.

This article was paid for by Wavemaker.

ALSO READ:

Wavemaker SA wins BMW contract

SPONSORED | The luxury car brand’s position as a market leader in SA will be strengthened by the team’s unrivalled media expertise
News & Insights
4 weeks ago

Thami Kwidini named Wavemaker SAs new commercial director

SPONSORED | The CA will use his 'strategic commercial prowess' to steer the media agency's client portfolio
News & Insights
5 months ago

From SA to the world: Wavemaker digital lead heads to agency’s Japan office

SPONSORED | David Shields to bring ‘fresh ideas, perspective and energy’ to the media network’s Tokyo office
News & Insights
8 months ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
The real Musk effect
News & Insights
2.
Clicks ClubCard the most used loyalty programme ...
News & Insights
3.
Toyota chooses new driver
News & Insights
4.
A deep dive into digital out-of-home advertising ...
News & Insights
5.
South Africans are showing keen interest in CBD ...
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.