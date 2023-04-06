Joburg bad, Cape Town nowhere for creative practitioners

Global survey shows Egoli near bottom of list of desirable cities for creative practitioners and does not mention Mother City
Joburg has been named the world’s third-least desirable city for creative practitioners while Tokyo tops the table with the highest number of creative jobs, the most green spaces and parks, museums and art galleries as well as creative classes and workshops.
The UN says the creative economy is projected to reach a global valuation of $985bn by the end of this year...
CREATING CREATIVITY
