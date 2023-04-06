News & Insights

CREATING CREATIVITY

Joburg bad, Cape Town nowhere for creative practitioners

Global survey shows Egoli near bottom of lists and does not mention Mother City

06 April 2023 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs

Joburg has been named the world’s third-least desirable city for creative practitioners while Tokyo tops the table with the highest number of creative jobs, the most green spaces and parks, museums and art galleries as well as creative classes and workshops.

The UN says the creative economy is projected to reach a global valuation of $985bn by the end of this year...

