Wavemaker's graduate programme trainees become employees

. Since 2020, international media company GroupM has been offering graduates practical experience to enhance their theoretical studies.

Its graduate programme, GradX, is designed to help young people bridge the gap between their academics and working experience so they are better prepared and equipped for their careers — and are more likely to find full-time employment.

Lerato Padi, Charles Nkuna and Kshani Reddy were part of the third cohort of graduates that Wavemaker, a division of GroupM, welcomed at the beginning of 2022. Today, as their time with the programme comes to an end, they have all found permanent positions at Wavemaker and GroupM.

“Equipping our graduates with the skills they need to become employable is one of the most important aspects of our graduate programme,” says Wanita Berry, Wavemaker’s head of HR.

“As a major player in SA’s media industry, we have a role to play in addressing unemployment in our country, and in giving young talent every opportunity they need to succeed.”

Padi joined GradX with her BCom Hons in economics and spent the year working with Wavemaker’s analytics and insights team. There, she refined her data analytics, advanced Excel, presentation, and time management skills.

“I learnt so much about myself,” she says.