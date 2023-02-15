Wavemaker's graduate programme trainees become employees
GradX is designed to equip graduates with practical work experience
. Since 2020, international media company GroupM has been offering graduates practical experience to enhance their theoretical studies.
Its graduate programme, GradX, is designed to help young people bridge the gap between their academics and working experience so they are better prepared and equipped for their careers — and are more likely to find full-time employment.
Lerato Padi, Charles Nkuna and Kshani Reddy were part of the third cohort of graduates that Wavemaker, a division of GroupM, welcomed at the beginning of 2022. Today, as their time with the programme comes to an end, they have all found permanent positions at Wavemaker and GroupM.
“Equipping our graduates with the skills they need to become employable is one of the most important aspects of our graduate programme,” says Wanita Berry, Wavemaker’s head of HR.
“As a major player in SA’s media industry, we have a role to play in addressing unemployment in our country, and in giving young talent every opportunity they need to succeed.”
Padi joined GradX with her BCom Hons in economics and spent the year working with Wavemaker’s analytics and insights team. There, she refined her data analytics, advanced Excel, presentation, and time management skills.
“I learnt so much about myself,” she says.
An obvious highlight for her is becoming a permanent staff member. “I’m an accountability analyst now and I'm looking forward to furthering my skills in the data space and fully immersing myself in the tasks and projects that come my way. I can’t wait to see how much more I can learn in my new role, and how that knowledge will bring me closer to being a data expert.”
Nkuna, who holds his national higher diploma in IT systems development, spent his GradX year working in the digital department and is now employed as a junior biddable specialist.
“My overall experience at Wavemaker has been amazing. The culture and people are great, and there’s so much to explore. In my time I’ve learnt how to handle myself professionally, express my views, and learn from my mistakes — and my digital skills have improved exponentially. I’m now confident in how I contribute to my work and am excited to grow further.”
With her BCom Hons in information management, Reddy joined Wavemaker’s analytics and insights team in 2022. She has been appointed as a data and tech specialist and hopes one day to become a data analyst.
She says her time at Wavemaker has given her “a good understanding of how the media industry works and what is expected from employees when dealing with clients”. Her ability to extract, analyse and interpret data has improved and she has become more adaptable and flexible.
“Being exposed to consumer insights and advertising features has also helped me better understand how media and advertising agencies strive to reach touchpoints with consumers, which I find fascinating,” says Reddy.
Padi, Nkuna and Reddy encourage young graduates to look for programmes that give them access to the skills and experience they need to further their careers. “Try to learn as much as you can,” says Nkuna.
“You can grow fast in a short space of time. It’s up to you.”
This article was sponsored by Wavemaker.