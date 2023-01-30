Wavemaker launches data and analytics offering

International media house Wavemaker has expanded its capabilities with the launch of its data and analytics offering.

The agency has appointed Delia Conde as the chief data and analytics officer to lead this exciting evolution.

“After months of planning and preparation, we are pleased to reveal the data solutions we will be offering in 2023 and the dedicated team who will be leading the charge,” says Conde.

“Data, and the opportunities that can be harnessed from it, will always be a foundational strength for Wavemaker. It is part of our DNA.”

The team — aptly named Wavemaker Data and Analytics, or DnA — will be responsible for driving data solutions that harness various data sources to provide actionable insights and products that will help grow its clients.

“The team is inspired and ready to work with clients on their business, communication, media, measurement, product and tech goals."

The Wavemaker DnA team is made up of eight specialists with extensive experience. The data solutions offering is clustered into five pillars:

Audience solutions: Offers detailed insight into consumers through proprietary research and first-, second- and third-party data connections, led by Nadine Vermeulen.

Digital solutions: Offers insight across social, search and e-commerce, led by Kholofelo Makgopa.