Discovery Vitality nails it as Everlytic’s You Mailed It Awards winner

They came, they shared their best email campaign, and they conquered.

Discovery Vitality has taken the crown in the inaugural Everlytic You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards, a first-of-its-kind initiative geared to give SA marketers the opportunity to showcase their email marketing genius and stand a chance to win great prizes.

“I’m so proud of our Vitality Travel team for winning the first-ever You Mailed It Awards for our first Vitality Traveller newsletter. It’s been an incredible learning experience for the team and I’m so happy Everlytic loved our newsletter as much as we did,” says Celeste Williams, head of marketing at Discovery Vitality.

Honourable mentions also go to Discovery Bank, Kudough Credit Solutions and King James Group for their commendable campaigns.

How Discovery Vitality earned the crown

Each entry was judged on its creativity, innovation, design, content, relevance, functionality, and how its email engagement measured against local industry benchmarks. What the judges liked most about Discovery Vitality’s entry was its:

Beginning-to-end storyline;

storyline; Fun, creative and easy-to-read copy;

copy; Clever, integrated calls to action;

calls to action; Calming, aspirational imagery;

imagery; Enjoyable pace and simple message delivery;

message delivery; Biteable content that made it easy to consume; and

content that made it easy to consume; and Relevant use of personalisation.

Discovery Vitality’s email also achieved above-average engagement rates for its industry, which proves it was well received by its audience.

The You Mailed It panel of judges

Everlytic’s panel of industry experts, who to ensured the entrants’ hard work was judged fairly and professionally, were:

Discovery Vitality’s winning prize

In addition to bragging rights, Discovery Vitality has won:

A voucher for the Gordon Institute of Business Science Masterclass: The Future of Communication: Behavioural Marketing; and

The Future of Communication: Behavioural Marketing; and A team experience voucher valued at R2,500 per person

Because Everlytic aims to help clients improve their email campaigns (in addition to creating and managing them), all entrants received customised feedback on how to optimise their email messaging. This will elevate their email marketing performance in the months and years to come.

More about You Mailed It Awards

As thought leaders in email marketing, Everlytic aims to recognise and enhance the creative genius behind every campaign. So, they’ve given marketers a stage to showcase their most epic and best-performing email campaigns for the chance to walk away with the You Mailed It title.

The competition will run yearly and is open to SA companies involved in creating successful email marketing campaigns. Marketers can submit either an email message or online newsletter campaign.

Watch Everlytic’s social media pages for updates on when the next round of entries will open.

This article was sponsored by Everlytic.