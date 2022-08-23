Simplify message personalisation, grow your marketing skills and get more business

Triple Eight’s vision has always been embedded in a world of purposeful brands, even long before this became the trend it is today, writes CEO Sarika Modi
Email marketing has been shown to get up to a R44 return for every R1 invested. But mastering email marketing, or any bulk communication, takes time and continuous learning. The Everlytic Growth Journey is a road map that gets you to mastery level, one step at a time, starting with the fundamentals of bulk communication and progressing to personalisation and automation.
Everlytic’s new personalisation guide gets into the details of level 2: message personaliser. Professionals who are already sending bulk communication and are familiar with the foundations of good copy, design and data management will get to this level when they’re ready to create more engaging experiences for their recipients, boosting sales, brand reputation, and client retention.
Here’s what you need to know at this level and a taste of what you can learn in the guide.
What is message personalisation?
Message personalisation relates to the tools, tactics and strategies you can use to make your messages more personal to the reader. It can start at its most basic level, such as the style and tone of your writing, and progress to the technical ways you can automate, adding personalisation to bulk messages.
If you use a bulk communication platform, your ability to personalise messages at scale depends on the data you collect on your clients and subscribers. The more relevant information you have on them, the more customised you can make the experience.
Why personalise your messages?
There are many good reasons to personalise your messages. Here are some of the stats:
Clients expect it
It boosts engagement
It increases sales
Personalisation vs automation
There’s a lot of overlap between automation and personalisation in the bulk communication and email marketing space. Here’s Everlytic's take on it:
Personalisation is a form of automation within a message. It enables you to program different sections of the message to be customised to a specific recipient, based on the data that you have on them.
This is somewhat different to communication automation — a broader term for what Everlytic considers the automated triggering and sending of messages. It includes more than just personalisation within one email, but the customisation of entire communication journeys.
Technically, customising an automated communication journey based on recipient data is a broader form of personalisation. But has been split in two for the sake of simplicity.
Why split the two?
Many communication platforms don’t distinguish between email personalisation and automation like we do. Their marketing guides clump everything together. But we’ve found that this can be overwhelming — especially for people who are still learning.
How to personalise your messages
According to Kath Pay, one of the common mistakes that marketers make when personalising their messages is that they become overwhelmed. Message personalisation is a big subject, after all. She says the best way to avoid this is to break your strategy and tactics into smaller steps.
Everlytic’s personalisation guide breaks it down by level of experience, and guides readers through each level step by step. Here’s what the guide covers:
Entry-level personalisation:
Mid-level personalisation:
Advanced personalisation:
Everlytic recommends progressing through these levels one at a time and testing what works best, so you can grow your personalisation skill set and improve your results as you go.
Personalising messages with Everlytic
Are you a message personaliser? Everlytic’s bulk communication platform enables you to personalise and automate messages sent via email, SMS, voice broadcasting, and web push notifications. Here are some of the features that will support you on your growth journey.
Optimise your customer experience
Personalisation improves customer experience and boosts sales and retention, but doing it manually is inefficient and expensive. Rather automate it with Everlytic.
Simplify message personalisation, grow your marketing skills and get more business
The Everlytic Growth Journey is an email marketing road map that gets you to mastery level, one step at a time
