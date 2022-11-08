Marketing automation provides the boost for productivity, returns

In it, they break the progression of mastering business messaging and marketing automation into three levels: Bulk Communicator, Message Personaliser, and Communication Automator.

In this article, we explore the final level of this journey — the destination businesses often aim for with their strategic, functional messaging: putting it on autopilot. By automating messaging in this way, businesses save time, improve the customer experience, and optimise returns.

Benefits of Marketing Automation

It’s hard to imagine anyone not liking the idea of automation. Do less work and get good (and probably better) results? Yes, please! Here are some of the greatest benefits businesses experience with communication and marketing automation:

It Boosts Productivity, Returns & Retention

Manually sending every message to every contact in your database is time-consuming, and when time is money, it’s downright expensive. On the other hand, if you automate your marketing messaging, Nucleus Research says you could get an additional $5.44 (R96.60) returns for every dollar (R17.76) spent! Additionally, it could even increase employee retention because it gives people more time to work on tasks that engage and inspire them.

Here are some more stats from Instapage:

90% higher customer retention rates can come from omnichannel marketing automation.

Automation boosts sales productivity by 14.5% and reduces marketing overheads by 12.2%.

It Personalises the Customer Experience

In 2020, a study by Walker said that the customer experience would become the key brand differentiator — overtaking price and product. In 2022, Techjury does a grand slam on that, sharing stats like:

Businesses that focus on improving customer experience increase revenue by 80%.

86% of customers are ready to pay more if it means getting a better customer experience.

You can double the revenue of your business in 36 months if you improve the customer experience to a satisfactory level.

Marketing automation is a great way for your business to upgrade the customer experience throughout the customer journey. This is because, when you know what clients need at certain points in the journey, you can automate helpful messaging that supports them.

This doesn’t detract from the value your support team can add too, when issues arise, but it does free up your call agents’ time and capacity to provide support for more complex issues.

It Helps Maintain a Consistent Brand Voice

Your brand voice doesn’t just speak in marketing. It speaks from the moment someone learns about your brand, through conversion, to customer care, and beyond. In reality, the customer journey doesn’t look like a funnel at all — it looks more like an hourglass.