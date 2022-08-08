WATCH | How to avoid the mistakes most marketers make when personalising emails

Marketing strategies aimed at township consumers need to be customised based on the nuanced differences that exist among areas
Join Future of Media in unpacking the challenges and opportunities in the metaverse frontier, and the myriad possibilities it holds for advertisers
Everlytic, SA’s leading bulk-communication and automation platform, recently hosted a UK event featuring keynote speaker Kath Pay, the best-selling author of Holistic Email Marketing, who was named the ANA Email Experience Council’s (EEC) Thought Leader of the Year in 2021.
Pay’s presentation — a recording of which is now available as a free replay — focused on why email personalisation is important for marketers.
To illustrate this, she shared some potent statistics:
Stats like this matter because, as Pay revealed, consumers want a personalised experience. They want the corner-shop experience when the shopkeeper knew you personally and gave you treats that they knew you’d love.
In today’s online marketplace, the best way to replicate this experience is using email personalisation.
Pay also uncovered eight ways marketers may be going wrong when personalising emails — and how they can avoid these common mistakes to stay ahead of their competitors.
Watch a free replay of Pay’s presentation
Aimed at those who are new to email personalisation, or are looking to enrich their current email-marketing strategy, Pay’s presentation offers a wealth of valuable information — click here to register to watch the free replay.
Pay covers topics such as:
Take email marketing to the next level with Everlytic
From day one, Everlytic enables you to send out bulk communication and automatically manage your database, then it empowers you, step-by-step, to maximise your messaging and increase sales with personalisation and automation.
Click here to get a demo of Everlytic.
This article was paid for by Everlytic.
Sources: 1. SmarterHQ. 2. RedPoint Global and Harris Poll Survey.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH | How to avoid the mistakes most marketers make when personalising emails
Enrich your email-marketing strategy with these valuable tips from Everlytic and expert Kath Pay
Everlytic, SA’s leading bulk-communication and automation platform, recently hosted a UK event featuring keynote speaker Kath Pay, the best-selling author of Holistic Email Marketing, who was named the ANA Email Experience Council’s (EEC) Thought Leader of the Year in 2021.
Pay’s presentation — a recording of which is now available as a free replay — focused on why email personalisation is important for marketers.
To illustrate this, she shared some potent statistics:
Stats like this matter because, as Pay revealed, consumers want a personalised experience. They want the corner-shop experience when the shopkeeper knew you personally and gave you treats that they knew you’d love.
In today’s online marketplace, the best way to replicate this experience is using email personalisation.
Pay also uncovered eight ways marketers may be going wrong when personalising emails — and how they can avoid these common mistakes to stay ahead of their competitors.
Watch a free replay of Pay’s presentation
Aimed at those who are new to email personalisation, or are looking to enrich their current email-marketing strategy, Pay’s presentation offers a wealth of valuable information — click here to register to watch the free replay.
Pay covers topics such as:
Take email marketing to the next level with Everlytic
From day one, Everlytic enables you to send out bulk communication and automatically manage your database, then it empowers you, step-by-step, to maximise your messaging and increase sales with personalisation and automation.
Click here to get a demo of Everlytic.
This article was paid for by Everlytic.
Sources: 1. SmarterHQ. 2. RedPoint Global and Harris Poll Survey.
ALSO READ:
Invaluable mailer tips to boost your retail marketing engagement
Here’s how to create effective mailer campaigns for your business
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.