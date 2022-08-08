×

WATCH | How to avoid the mistakes most marketers make when personalising emails

Enrich your email-marketing strategy with these valuable tips from Everlytic and expert Kath Pay

08 August 2022 - 18:06
Kath Pay, one of the UK’s leading email marketers, was the keynote speaker at a recent event hosted by Everlytic. Picture: Supplied/Everlytic

Everlytic, SA’s leading bulk-communication and automation platform, recently hosted a UK event featuring keynote speaker Kath Pay, the best-selling author of Holistic Email Marketing, who was named the ANA Email Experience Council’s (EEC) Thought Leader of the Year in 2021.

Pay’s presentation — a recording of which is now available as a free replay — focused on why email personalisation is important for marketers.

To illustrate this, she shared some potent statistics:

  • 72% of consumers claim they will only engage with personalised messaging1; and
  • 63% of consumers see personalisation as a standard of service2.

Stats like this matter because, as Pay revealed, consumers want a personalised experience. They want the corner-shop experience when the shopkeeper knew you personally and gave you treats that they knew you’d love. 

In today’s online marketplace, the best way to replicate this experience is using email personalisation.

Pay also uncovered eight ways marketers may be going wrong when personalising emails — and how they can avoid these common mistakes to stay ahead of their competitors.

Watch a free replay of Pay’s presentation

Aimed at those who are new to email personalisation, or are looking to enrich their current email-marketing strategy, Pay’s presentation offers a wealth of valuable information — click here to register to watch the free replay.

Pay covers topics such as:

  • What can go wrong when marketers are overwhelmed by email personalisation and how to address it.
  • How and when to use covert and overt personalisation, and when personalisation can get too much.
  • The risks of over-segmenting email databases, what to look out for, and how to avoid it.
  • How to use copy and tone of voice to simulate personalisation when marketers don’t have the resources for more advanced tactics.
  • Why life-cycle automations get so much engagement and how marketers can maximise their campaigns using them.
  • How to test email marketing correctly to increase customer lifetime value.
  • Why marketers should be using dynamic content to increase engagement, revenue and customer retention.
  • Why having a journey-wide personalisation strategy is key to boosting ROI.

Take email marketing to the next level with Everlytic

From day one, Everlytic enables you to send out bulk communication and automatically manage your database, then it empowers you, step-by-step, to maximise your messaging and increase sales with personalisation and automation.

Click here to get a demo of Everlytic.

This article was paid for by Everlytic.

Sources: 1. SmarterHQ. 2. RedPoint Global and Harris Poll Survey.

