BRANDS IN BAD TIMES

How to survive the recession

Marketers share their tips for getting by when the going is tough

16 March 2023 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs

With South Africa on the edge of recession after a larger than expected contraction in GDP, many senior marketers are re-examining their strategic planning and budget allocation.

The country’s economy declined 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 — three times more than the market consensus estimate of a 0.4% drop...

