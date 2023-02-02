The remuneration gap between Joburg and Cape Town is still there, except in tech and senior creative positions
Listen to Rob talk about how the AdFocus Awards are part of the Financial Mail’s DNA and the importance of connecting with agencies
The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has added a new clause which deals with cryptocurrency products to the code of advertising practice. The new rules aim to protect consumers from being misled by unethical advertisers.
“This is a wonderful example of an industry that sees the harm that could be done in its name and steps up to self-regulate the issues without being forced to do so by the government,” says ARB CEO Gail Schimmel.
“Rules around ethical advertising are non-negotiable for us as an industry,” says Marius Reitz, GM for Africa at Luno, which has spearheaded the project. “We don’t want rogue advertisers making claims that mislead vulnerable consumers about the reality of crypto investment.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Crypto part of the code
The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has added a new clause which deals with cryptocurrency products to the code of advertising practice. The new rules aim to protect consumers from being misled by unethical advertisers.
“This is a wonderful example of an industry that sees the harm that could be done in its name and steps up to self-regulate the issues without being forced to do so by the government,” says ARB CEO Gail Schimmel.
“Rules around ethical advertising are non-negotiable for us as an industry,” says Marius Reitz, GM for Africa at Luno, which has spearheaded the project. “We don’t want rogue advertisers making claims that mislead vulnerable consumers about the reality of crypto investment.”
Advertising industry body adds crypto rules to its ethical code
Cryptocurrency era puts a new twist on bank runs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.