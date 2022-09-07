Here are the finalists for the Radio Awards 2022

Marketers are under pressure to collect and connect customer data and to stay current with it to deliver business value
Finalists of the Radio Awards 2022 have been announced. This is the 12th year that the Radio Awards honour outstanding achievements across campus, community, public broadcast service (PBS), commercial, podcast and internet radio, setting benchmarks for all stations and professionals to strive towards.
The entries were adjudicated by a panel of 37 judges and reviewed by BDO SA, the official auditor of the Radio Awards. Entries for this year’s awards were required to be broadcast on FM or AM (and there is an internet radio category) between January 1 2021 and March 31 2022.
“We congratulate all the finalists and inductees on their hard work, resilience and dedication to the medium of radio in SA, and we look forward to honouring and announcing the winners on November 26 2022,” says Taryn Westoby, GM of events for Arena Holdings, which owns the Radio Awards.
The Station of the Year finalists (in alphabetical order) are:
Station of the Year finalists were determined by the number of times they appeared as a finalist across all general categories of the Radio Awards. To stay in contention for the prestigious Station of the Year Award, category finalists will need to submit a further motivation to be scored by the advisory panel. The motivation needs to speak to the station’s innovation, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements, as well as their “X-factor” or unique selling point. This score will account for the first half of a station’s final score. The second half of the final score will be determined by a station’s success in the Radio Awards general categories.
To view the full list of 2022 finalists in the following general categories, visit radioawards.co.za
Hall of Fame inductees are selected from a group of individuals who are nominated by their peers, and who are revered by the industry and have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least 30 years. This year’s inductees are Benjy Mudie, Hennie Koortzen, Mark Jennings, Nadia Bulbulia, Siphiwo Magoda and Trish Taylor.
Bright Star inductees must be 26 years or younger and work either on air or behind the scenes to make their mark on the industry. The Bright Star Award aims to recognise individuals with an intrinsic understanding of and love for the medium — with a respect for its past, but also with great ideas about its future. This year’s inductees are Aaron Masimola, Asakhe Ngxonono, Dylan Pepler, Mihlali Matyana, Owen Crafford, Simthande Myeza, Siphelele Nzuza, Talitha Counter and Tshegofatso Seleke.
The Station Manager’s Choice Award recognises those individuals who work behind the scenes — the unsung heroes who are not on air. This year’s finalists are Conley Fife (CapeTalk 567 AM/MW), Keshia Jordaan (KFM 94.5) and Christa Mostert (Maluti FM)
The Bursary Award will be awarded to Rorisang Mkhumbeni.
Eighty-nine awards will be presented during the Radio Awards ceremony on November 26 in Parktown, Joburg. Tickets will be available for purchase from September 22. For enquiries about the Radio Awards 2022, contact Melissa De Agrela at deagrelam@arena.africa
