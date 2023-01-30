News & Insights

Official 2022 Loeries rankings released

30 January 2023 - 14:01
Picture: SUPPLIED

Impact BBDO tops the leaderboard in the official 2022 Loeries overall agency rankings, with Joe Public United in second place and Ogilvy South Africa in third position. All three agencies impressed the judging panels at the 2022 Loerie Awards with a mix of innovative work that delivered on the Loeries objective of furthering creative excellence.

The 2022 Loeries Official Rankings include the rankings of the leading brands, agencies, production companies and people creating work that is making an impact in the lives of consumers across Africa and the Middle East (AME). The rankings are compiled from the wins achieved by the industry at the 2022 Loeries Awards and are the only rankings that inform the global WARC Rankings.

Chicken Licken is the top-ranked brand in the region.

The overall ranking by regional agency group – Africa and the Middle East is led by BBDO, followed by Joe Public United and Ogilvy EMEA.

Grey Advertising is the top-ranked medium agency. In the education institution rankings, the University of Pretoria is first, while Patriot Films is the top-ranked production company.

Impact BBDO’s Ali Rez is the top ranked chief creative officer in the region, with Joe Public’s integrated chief creative officer, Xolisa Dyeshana, in second position.

Ranking highlights

Overall Ranking by Agency – Africa and the Middle East

  1. Impact BBDO
  2. Joe Public
  3. Ogilvy

Overall Regional Agency Group

  1. BBDO
  2. Joe Public United
  3. Ogilvy EMEA

Top-ranked brands

  1. Chicken Licken
  2. An-Nahar newspaper
  3. UAE Government Media Office

Agency: Medium-size

  1. Grey Advertising
  2. M&C Saatchi Abu Dhabi
  3. Serviceplan Middle East

Top Educational Institutions

  1. University of Pretoria
  2. Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Design
  3. IIE-Vega

Overall Ranking by Film Production Company

Dejavu Dubai

Romance Films

Darling Films

For more information on the rankings click here.

