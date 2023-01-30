Official 2022 Loeries rankings released

Impact BBDO tops the leaderboard in the official 2022 Loeries overall agency rankings
Impact BBDO tops the leaderboard in the official 2022 Loeries overall agency rankings, with Joe Public United in second place and Ogilvy South Africa in third position. All three agencies impressed the judging panels at the 2022 Loerie Awards with a mix of innovative work that delivered on the Loeries objective of furthering creative excellence.
The 2022 Loeries Official Rankings include the rankings of the leading brands, agencies, production companies and people creating work that is making an impact in the lives of consumers across Africa and the Middle East (AME). The rankings are compiled from the wins achieved by the industry at the 2022 Loeries Awards and are the only rankings that inform the global WARC Rankings.
Chicken Licken is the top-ranked brand in the region.
The overall ranking by regional agency group – Africa and the Middle East is led by BBDO, followed by Joe Public United and Ogilvy EMEA.
Grey Advertising is the top-ranked medium agency. In the education institution rankings, the University of Pretoria is first, while Patriot Films is the top-ranked production company.
Impact BBDO’s Ali Rez is the top ranked chief creative officer in the region, with Joe Public’s integrated chief creative officer, Xolisa Dyeshana, in second position.
Ranking highlights
Overall Ranking by Agency – Africa and the Middle East
Overall Regional Agency Group
Top-ranked brands
Agency: Medium-size
Top Educational Institutions
Overall Ranking by Film Production Company
Dejavu Dubai
Romance Films
Darling Films
For more information on the rankings click here.
