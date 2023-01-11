What makes for the perfect client-agency relationship? Poll provides insights

The annual Financial Mail AdFocus Awards celebrate individuals and agencies both for their creative marketing skills and for their overall business acumen.

But what makes for the perfect agency — or the perfect client for that matter? And what's essential in building the perfect relationship between the two?

To find out, the Independent Agency Search and Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen, proud sponsors of the 2022 AdFocus Awards, ran a short online poll during the hybrid awards ceremony on November 30.

Respondents were mainly from agencies, and the results highlight the pulse of the advertising industry at the end of last year.

Defining the perfect client

When asked to select the most important criteria in defining the perfect client, the majority of respondents mentioned either those clients that respect timing (27.8%) or that remunerate their agency adequately (27.8%).