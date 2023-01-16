Web 3.0 and the future of modern marketing

Web 3.0 has the potential to transform the way businesses operate and interact with customers
Renowned management theorist Peter Drucker once said: “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” If we look back at some of the technological advances, geopolitical, societal and cultural shifts, and the environmental and economic shocks that surfaced and permeated the public discourse in 2022, a picture begins to emerge about how a combination of these elements will inevitably shape the future of marketing.
Modern marketing is inexorably shaped by these factors as well as by how these factors influence the behaviours, needs and preferences of our customers. Marketing in 2023 will become even more personalised and customised than before as businesses use data and technology to better understand and meet the needs of individual customers.
Marketing will also continue to become more omnichannel, meaning that marketers will need to consider the full customer journey and the different channels and touchpoints that our customers use to interact with us, across the various stages of their customer life cycle.
Looking at the disruptive technologies that have emerged over the past few years, there are a few that are most likely to influence what marketing looks like in 2023:
Web 3.0
Web 3.0 is the next stage in the evolution of the internet, following on from Web 1.0 and Web 2.0. It’s a term that describes how the internet has expanded into a more interactive, intelligent and interconnected network.
Web 1.0, which grew out of the US defence department’s military communications network in the 1960s, through academic and scientific user communities in the 1970s and 1980s, to more generalised business and commercial applications in the 1990s, was originally designed with a spirit of openness and inclusiveness and made available to anyone who wanted to build on top of it. Commercial applications grew exponentially with Tim Berners-Lee’s invention of the world wide web, which gave anyone anywhere the ability to build their businesses on top of Web 1.0’s open protocols and standards.
Web 2.0, which emerged in the early 2000s, ushered in the meteoric rise of social media platforms, user-generated content, and interactive web applications, which, while still being built on the internet, were also characterised by the move away from the open protocols and standards of Web 1.0 to closed, proprietary and centralised venture capital-funded business models. A handful of these have since become some of the most valuable companies in human history: Google, Apple, Amazon and Meta (Facebook). These tech giants of Web 2.0 have, in most cases, become the de facto intermediaries and gatekeepers of trust on the internet.
The latest evolution of the internet, or Web 3.0, is an emerging set of technologies that include concepts such as decentralisation, blockchain technologies and token-based economics. Web 3.0 is built on top of the open protocols of Web 1.0 while using the building blocks of cryptography, the branch of maths and computer science that studies how to make data tamper proof and therefore fully “trustworthy”.
The true game-changer in this evolution is that Web 3.0 technologies have the potential to “programme trust”, thereby obviating the need for traditional intermediaries and gatekeepers across many industries. In other words, Web 3.0 technologies are designed to build “trustless” applications that don’t require human intervention and that therefore enable human co-operation and commerce at an unprecedented scale.
Web 3.0 has the potential to transform the way businesses operate and interact with customers. As marketers we need to understand this because it represents a significant shift in the way our customers will use the internet. By being early adopters of Web 3.0 technologies, marketers can improve both the effectiveness and efficiency of their marketing efforts and build stronger relationships with customers.
The value of decentralisation
Decentralised systems are the foundation of Web 3.0 technologies. A bitcoin white paper published in 2008 introduced the concept of the “blockchain” — a secure database, distributed across thousands of computers worldwide, which requires no single “authority” to control the database or to verify the authenticity of the data.
But while the first use case for this innovation was a “peer-to-peer” digital payments system that could offer fully secure and transparent transactions without needing banks to intermediate them, the underlying blockchain technology gave the world two unique capabilities:
In 2014, ethereum expanded the capability of the blockchain beyond just being a database for digital money into what can best be described as a decentralised, collectively owned, global computer with independent programmes running on top of it.
Once committed to the blockchain, these programmes execute themselves and run without anybody controlling them. They act as secure, enforceable agreements or “smart contracts” between complete strangers, that are tamper proof and therefore don’t require an external authority to oversee the action they initiate, and they don’t even need to know the identities of the individual contracting parties.
For the first time this introduced the ability to programme trust. It has also paved the way for the development of commercially viable, open protocol-based applications that have now been replicated and expanded upon in thousands of new systems.
How Web 3.0 technologies will add value to business
In enabling the execution of “trustless” interactions, there are a number of value drivers that Web 3.0 technologies bring to business:
Web 3.0 gives us a set of tools we can employ to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our marketing efforts
Two of the most accessible Web 3.0 applications that marketers have explored over the past year are nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse.
NFTs
NFTs are tokens that represent unique, one-of-a-kind digital assets. The opposite of an NFT is a fungible token like a R100 note, which represents the identical monetary and utility value, and is therefore fully exchangeable for any other R100 note. NFTs are in fact smart contracts that govern the ownership and copyright of a nonfungible asset and so can be used to authenticate and verify the provenance of digital assets such as art, music, and collectibles.
NFTs can be used in marketing in a number of ways, including:
The metaverse
The second type of Web 3.0 technology that marketers have been exploring is the metaverse, a range of immersive virtual world environments that can deliver:
Overall, the metaverse offers a number of opportunities for marketers to engage with customers and showcase their products or services in a unique and immersive way.
So what’s the bottom line?
It can be difficult to quantify the return on investment (ROI) of decentralised systems, as it will depend on your specific business objectives. Some potential ways for ROI to be generated from decentralised systems include:
It’s still early
The opportunities for using Web 3.0 technologies in marketing are still in their infancy, but certain brands are showing substantial returns for becoming early adopters in this space. It’s becoming increasingly important for marketers to stay ahead of the curve and take advantage of the opportunities that these technologies offer.
The one thing we can be certain of as we enter 2023 is that the year ahead will be filled with challenges on many fronts — many of which will be outside our control. Web 3.0 gives us a set of tools we can employ to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our marketing efforts and build stronger, more long-lasting relationships with customers. That has to be worth exploring.
The big takeout
The opportunities for using Web 3.0 technologies in marketing are still in their infancy but are worth exploring.
Luisa Mazinter is chair emeritus of Mobile Marketing Association South Africa and a member of the MMA’s EMEA board. She is chief growth officer of the 42Markets Group, a specialist fintech group operating in the financial and capital markets sector. She is a former chief marketing officer of TymeBank.
Luisa Mazinter is chair emeritus of Mobile Marketing Association South Africa and a member of the MMA’s EMEA board. She is chief growth officer of the 42Markets Group, a specialist fintech group operating in the financial and capital markets sector. She is a former chief marketing officer of TymeBank.
