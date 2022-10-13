WATCH LIVE | All the winners of the 2022 AdFocus Awards

Advertising agencies, which have exhibited imaginative ways to fuel their business growth and demonstrated the ability to bounce back from challenges, will be the centre of attention at the 2022 AdFocus Awards.

On Wednesday evening, the winners of the coveted awards are being announced during a hybrid ceremony at The Empire in Parktown, Johannesburg, and also virtually.

The FM AdFocus awards celebrate agencies which have displayed flexibility and resilience, and remained unstoppable in building client relationships and retaining their top talent.

In October the finalists were announced after hours of deliberation at the FM's HQ in Parktown.

Faheem Chaudhry, partner and MD of M&C Saatchi Abel and 2022's AdFocus Awards chair, says: “The final round of judging was a day of robust debate, discussion and analysis. Despite global macro challenges, local economic challenges, and a fair number of industry challenges, the top agencies demonstrated how they were able to imagine, innovate and ultimately grow their businesses and those of their clients dramatically.”

The 2022 AdFocus Awards saw a substantial increase in entries, which further proves just how good a year some agencies had, despite the challenging conditions.

There were no category finalists for Digital Agency of the Year or Independent Media Agency of the Year. The judges said no entrants met the minimum threshold.

The finalists for the 2022 AdFocus Awards are:

Small Agency of the Year

Duke

Rapt Creative

Think Creative

Medium Agency of the Year

No finalists were announced for this category as there was a clear winner which was significantly ahead of the other entrants. It will be announced at the awards ceremony.

Large Agency of the Year

Grey

Joe Public United

M&C Saatchi Abel

TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris

VMLY&R

Public Relations Agency of the Year

Eclipse Communications

Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants

Razor PR — an M&C Saatchi company

Specialist Agency of the Year

Levergy — M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

MscSports

Group of the Year

M&C Saatchi Group

TBWA Group

Partnership of the Year

Joe Public United and Nedbank

TBWA SA and MTN

TBWA SA and Spar

African Impact Award

Grey

TBWA SA

Adaptability Award

Grey

Happy Friday

Transformation Award

Nahana Communications Group

Yellowwood

Network Media Agency of the Year

No finalists were announced for this category as there was a clear winner, significantly ahead of the other entrants. It will be announced at the awards ceremony.

The 2022 AdFocus jury

Faheem Chaudhry, partner and MD, M&C Saatchi Abel;

Gillian Rightford, founder Adtherapy;

Lebo Madiba, founder Powerhouse PR;

Luca Gallarelli, group CEO, TBWA The Disruption Company;

Warren Moss, founder and CEO Demographica;

Zanele Zwane, MD, Duke;

Firdous Osman, MD, Saatchi & Saatchi;

Nimay Parekh, chief digital officer, King James (part of Accenture Song);

Merissa Himraj, CEO, Wavemaker;

Wandile Collins, founder and chief strategic officer, BlackSwan;

Sharon Keith, marketing director, Heineken; and

Ana Carrapichano, founder and owner, Mediology.

