Celebrate summer with Cell C’s ‘Spin Your World’ campaign

Brand and communications group Joe Public recently launched Cell C’s summer campaign, “Spin Your World”, just in time for the summer holiday excitement.

After a year of getting “back to normal”, the campaign aims to inject positivity and fun into SA while giving back by rewarding customers with awesome prizes. Start spinning into summer by taking advantage of the new feature and amazing benefit of two free spins available to customers every day on the Cell C app.

All customers need to do is go on the app and start spinning. All Cell C prepaid, contract, hybrid, Home Connecta Flexi and fibre customers can spin and win.

“Cell C continues to fulfil its brand promise to customers by giving them prizes that change their circumstances. From starting a business with one of the bakkies or motorbikes up for grabs, to beating load-shedding with loads of inverters and generators waiting to be won.

“Many families have not had the means to celebrate the last few summer holidays with loved ones, so Cell C is giving away travel vouchers, fuel, cash and data to connect families this summer. Customers also stand a chance to win TVs, devices, home appliances, groceries and more, all up for grabs during the Cell C Spin Your World campaign. Get spinning and ‘Change Your World’,” says Hazel Chimhandamba, executive head of marketing at Cell C.