AdFocus Student Finalists of the Year announced

Financial Mail’s AdFocus Awards have announced this year’s Student Finalists of the Year.
Cape Town Creative Academy has two finalists this year, both of whom are completing their third year in communication design: Robyn Burger and Angelina Faria. The third finalist is Lisa Black who is studying visual communications at Red and Yellow, majoring in illustration.
Congratulating the three finalists, AdFocus Awards chairperson, Faheem Chaudhry commended the level of craft and detail that came through in their entries. The judges were particularly excited at the level of talent on display in the design and illustration portfolios.
The AdFocus Student of the Year will be announced on November 30 2022. For more information on the awards visit www.adfocus.co.za
